CHART OF THE DAY: The White House Caves On The Deficit

Today The White House confirmed news that leaked last Friday, about the deficit being wider than they had previously estimated. As you can see, while the deficit as a percentage of GDP has been revised down for this year — due to less bailout spending — it’s been bumped up every year going out to 2019. Next year the hike is big — from 8.6% to 10%.



