NYC Wages Fall Hardest Of Anywhere In The Country

The U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics released a chart today showcasing how U.S. wages dropped during the first quarter of 2009. While that’s what most of the public expected, what’s amazing is how much New York City (specifically, Manhattan) wages have dropped in that same time period.



No doubt, exposure to some the most sensitive and high-paying areas areas of the economy (finance, law, media) is the major factor.

