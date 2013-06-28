No School Rules The NBA Draft More Than The University Of North Carolina

The State of North Carolina is the home of college basketball and it is also the home of the NBA Draft’s first round.



Since the lottery system was instituted for the NBA Draft in 1985, no school has had more players selected in the first round than the University of North Carolina (28). Duke is a close second with 25 and Kentucky (23) is the only other school with more than 20.

In all, 22 schools have heard the names of at least 10 players in the opening round since 1985…

