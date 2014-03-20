CHART: Nike Has Already Won The NCAA Tournament

When the NCAA Tournament is over, there is a very good chance the winning team will be wearing Nike shoes and apparel.

Of the 68 teams in the NCAA tournament, 48 wear either Nike (47) or Jordan Brand (1) shoes according to Sports Business Daily. That includes all four 1-seeds and 11 of the top 16 seeds.

Adidas is a distant second with 19 schools. However, they do have three of the 2-seeds (Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan) and the defending champions, Louisville, a 4-seed. Under Armour, worn by Stephen F. Austin, is the only other shoe brand in the tournament.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.