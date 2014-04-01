CHART: Here's What A Beer Will Cost You At Every NHL Arena

The average cost for a small draft beer at NHL games this season is $US7.34 according to data collected by Team Marketing Report from each team. That is up 3.8% from $US7.07 during 2012-13 season.

Three teams have the most expensive beer in the NHL where it will cost you at least $US9.50 to buy one. The cheapest beers can be found in Pittsburgh where Penguins fans can get a beer for just $US5.00, albeit at smaller sizes. If we consider the size of the beer, the most expensive beer is at Rangers games where the team charges $US0.73 per ounce for their cheapest beer. The Washington Capitals offer a beer that costs just $US0.33 per ounce, the cheapest in the NHL.

Here is a look at how much a the smallest draft beer you can buy at each arena costs (size of the beer, in ounces, is in parentheses):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.