SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: NHL Attendance Is A Huge Disappointment So Far

With the NBA lockout still in full-swing, now would seem like a golden opportunity for the NHL. But early returns from the ticket office are not encouraging.



Through the first 124 games of the regular season (~10%), average attendance in the NHL is down more than 400 fans per game, averaging just 16,684. Capacity is also down with arenas filling just 91.0 per cent of available seats. And this number is heavily influenced by the opening night attendance figures which are typically a big draw.

On the other hand, the New York Rangers are yet to play a home game, and their attendance will pull the league average up slightly.

But with the NBA in disarray, these numbers must be a disappointment for the NHL no matter how they are spun…

Data via ESPN.com

