CHART: The NFL's Highest-Paid Positions

When it comes to spending money in the NFL, teams put more of it into quarterbacks and into the guys that are chasing the quarterbacks than into any other position.

This season, the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks have an average salary cap figure* of $US15.2 million. That is $US4.3 million more than the next highest-paid position, defensive ends. In fact, the next three highest-paid positions are all on defence.

Of the 25 highest-paid players in the NFL, seven are quarterbacks and four are defensive ends. Here is a look at the minimum, maximum, and average (middle figure) salary cap figure for the 10 highest-paid players at each position (data via Spotrac.com)…

*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.