CHART: NFL Teams Spent More Than $US1 Billion In First 48 Hours Of Free Agency

No team spent more than the Denver Broncos ($109.5 million) in the first two days of free agency. But they are not the only team throwing big money at players.

With the salary cap rising sharply this season, along with the ability to use leftover cap space from last year, the 31 teams that have signed players in the first 48 hours of free agency spent a combined $US1.14 billion on 85 players according to spotrac.com.

Of course, in the NFL, the number that really matters is guaranteed money. So far, teams have handed out contracts with $US465.9 million in guaranteed money.

