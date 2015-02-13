The New England Patriots will once again have to get creative with the salary cap

With less than one month to go before the start of free agency in the NFL, there is a huge range in salary cap situations among the NFL teams and the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are one team that is going to have to get creative.

Teams must be below the salary cap limit by March 10, which is the first day teams are permitted to sign free agents. As of Wednesday, the Patriots are nearly $US4 million over the expected cap, one of seven teams over the limit according to ESPN Stats & Information. This means that the Pats are going to need to cut players or restructure current contracts, such as has been done with Tom Brady on several occasions.

At the other end, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders have set themselves up well, with both teams already having more than $US50 million in expected cap space.

