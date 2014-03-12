CHART: NFL Salaries To Rise Significantly For First Time Since 2011 Lockout

The NFL set the 2014 salary cap at $US133 million, a huge 8.1% increase over the 2013 cap ($123.0 million) which should translate to bigger salaries this season.

The increase was the largest since 2009, the last cap prior to the 2011 lockout. That year, the cap rose 11.2%, the third-largest increase in the cap since the NFL first instituted a cap for the 1994 season.

Since the 1994 season, the cap has risen nearly $US100 million (284.4%). If previous salary caps are adjusted for inflation, the cap has risen 143.5% in 20 years.

Data via NFLLabor.com and ESPN.com

