CHART: The Seahawks Are The Best Team In The NFL Right Now And It's Not Close

With two weeks remaining in the regular season the Seattle Seahawks are the only team in the NFC to clinch a playoff berth and one more win will clinch home-field advantage in the playoffs where quarterback Russell Wilson has never lost a game (14-0 at home).

More importantly for the Seahawks, they are actually getting better as the season moves along. Despite their loss to the 49ers two weeks ago, Seattle has outscored their opponents by 95 points in the second half of the season. Their average winning margin over the last six games (15.8 points per game) is a big jump over the first half of the season when the average margin was 10.0 points per game.

The second best team in the NFL in the second half of the season has been the Cardinals. That is significant because there is a good chance they will miss the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Redskins have imploded and are losing games by an average margin of 13.2 points per game.

