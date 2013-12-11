CHART: Record-Setting Weekend Has The NFL On Pace To Score The Most Touchdowns Ever

Despite all the snow in the NFL this past weekend, the league’s 32 teams combined to score 104 touchdowns. It marked the first time in league history that more than 100 touchdowns were scored in a single week.

The increase in scoring is not a one-week wonder as NFL games are averaging 5.3 touchdowns per game, the most since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Not surprisingly, the increase in touchdowns has come as a result of an increase in passing touchdowns. But what may be surprising is that teams are not scoring fewer rushing touchdowns or fewer defensive/special teams touchdowns as those two have remained fairly consistent over the last two decades.

