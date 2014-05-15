CHART: NFL And MLB Teams Top Premier League Clubs When It Comes To Making Money

Manchester United in England’s Premier League is one of the biggest money-making teams in the world. But when it comes to average revenue, Premier League clubs fall behind both the National Football League and Major League Baseball.

While Manchester United generated more than $US600 million in revenue during the 2012-13 season, the Premier League also had 13 clubs make less than the lowest revenue-generating team in either MLB or NFL (Miami Marlins, $US159 million).

Here is how the four major North American professional sports leagues compare to the English Premier League when it comes to revenue generated by the teams and clubs.

