SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The NFL Is Still King Among American Sports Fans

In a recent survey by Scarborough Sports Marketing, 62 per cent of American Adults listed the NFL as a sport in which they have at least a little interest. That was tops among all sports, easily out-pacing Major League Baseball with 49 per cent.



It also might be time to reconsider what we call a “major sport” in the United States. The NBA came in fifth, behind college football. And the NHL was 12th, behind NASCAR, high school sports, and figure skating.

Interestingly, MLB is not even the second most popular “sport.” They fall behind the Olympics, which is more of an event than a sport, but I say tomato, and you say tomato (wait, that doesn’t work as well when not spoken out loud).

Here are the 20 most popular sports among American adults…

