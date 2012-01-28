SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The NFL Has More Parity Than Ever

It has been eight years since the team with the best record during the regular season won the Super Bowl. In fact, in the last six years, four seasons had a Super Bowl champ with a regular season record that didn’t even rank in the top three.



What we are seeing is more teams like this season’s New York Giants, who finished the regular season with a 9-7 record.

And now, for the third time in the last four years, the two teams in the Super Bowl combined for at least 10 regular season losses. That had only happened two other times in the first 30 years of the NFL’s 16-game schedule.

Parity is good for keeping fans involved. But it also makes it less likely that the best team wins it all…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.