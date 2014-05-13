CHART: The St. Louis Rams Had The Most Valuable Draft

We will have to wait 2-3 years before we know which team made the best picks in this year’s NFL Draft. But we don’t have to wait to know that the St. Louis Rams had the most valuable draft.

Similar to the popular draft value chart created by Jimmy Johnson, we can assign a value to every draft pick based on the average career of players drafted in those spots in previous years using data compiled by FootballPerspective.com.

If we sum up the value of each team’s draft picks, we see that the Rams had the most valuable draft, thanks to a draft class with 11 picks, including two in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans, who had the first pick in the draft had the second most valuable draft.

At the other end, we see the cost of the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to trade away their first-round pick for Trent Richardson.

The Cleveland Browns, who were very active with trades, ended up with the third most valuable draft despite just six picks overall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.