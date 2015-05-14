CHART: New Zealand's sheep population is collapsing

New Zealand is running out of sheep, sort of.

Research released by Statistics New Zealand earlier today show New Zealand’s sheep population fell to just 29.8 million as of June 30 last year.

The figure, 3% below levels of a year earlier, was the lowest number recorded since 1943 — the height of the second world war.

With New Zealand’s human population estimated at 4,587,833, according to Statistics New Zealand’s population clock, the cost for lamb shanks, woolly jumpers and ugg boots may well be on the way up.

