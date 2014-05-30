CHART: The New York Yankees Dominate Their Rivals In Social Media

The New York Yankees may not be dominating the rest of baseball the way they have in the past, but when it comes to social media, nobody else is even close.

The Yankees lead all Major League Baseball teams with 7.6 million likes on Facebook. The Boston Red Sox are a distant second with 4.7 million.

After the Red Sox, there is a group of nine teams with 1.5-2.3 million likes with the remainder of the teams falling between 0.4 million and 1.0 million likes.

