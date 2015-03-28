The Jets and Jaguars have been the biggest spenders in NFL free agency

Cork Gaines

Nearly three weeks into the 2015 NFL free agency period and teams have combined to hand out $US1.86 billion worth of contracts including $US766.9 million in guaranteed money according to data collected by Spotrac.com.

The biggest spenders have been the Jacksonville Jaguars who have spent $US172.5 million with their biggest signing being tight end Julius Thomas who received a 5-year, $US46 million contract. The New York Jets are not far behind at $US172.0 million.

Teams like the Jaguars are driven by a “minimum spend” rule that requires each team to have a payroll that takes up at least 89% of the salary cap. The amount of money spent by the Jaguars in free agency is more than the bottom ten teams ($US161.1 million) combined.

NFL ChartBusinessInsider.com

