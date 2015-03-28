The Jets and Jaguars have been the biggest spenders in NFL free agency

Nearly three weeks into the 2015 NFL free agency period and teams have combined to hand out $US1.86 billion worth of contracts including $US766.9 million in guaranteed money according to data collected by Spotrac.com.

The biggest spenders have been the Jacksonville Jaguars who have spent $US172.5 million with their biggest signing being tight end Julius Thomas who received a 5-year, $US46 million contract. The New York Jets are not far behind at $US172.0 million.

Teams like the Jaguars are driven by a “minimum spend” rule that requires each team to have a payroll that takes up at least 89% of the salary cap. The amount of money spent by the Jaguars in free agency is more than the bottom ten teams ($US161.1 million) combined.

NOW WATCH: This video will change the way you watch the WWE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.