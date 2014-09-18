No City Is More Devoted To Its Local NFL Team Than New Orleans

No city rallies more around its local NFL team than New Orleans with an average of 45.2% of all households in the local television market tuned into Saints games the first two weeks of the season.

Excluding the TV ratings for primetime broadcasts, the Green Bay Packers are the only other team to draw more than 40% of the local households. At the other end, fewer than 10% of local households in the Bay Area have tuned in to watch the Oakland Raiders play so far this season.

Of course, this doesn’t reflect the total number of people watching games. Rather it is just a reflection of how much of the local population is into the NFL.

If we translate these numbers into total number of households, things look a lot different. Even though the New York Giants had one of the smallest local ratings, 14.0% of the New York market is still a big number, with more than 2.5 million local households watching Giants games through two weeks.

