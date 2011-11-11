SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Nevada Coach Replaces Paterno As Longest-Tenured

Now that Joe Paterno’s 46-year run at Penn State has come to an end, the title of “Longest-Tenured” division I college football coach must change hands. But the new king of college football endurance may depend on how we define “longest-tenured.”



Frank Beamer would seem to hold the distinction having been hired in 1987 and leading the Virginia Tech football program for the last 25 seasons. But Chris Ault of Nevada has been at Nevada for a total of 27 seasons. However, his most recent stint (there have been 3 stints as Nevada head coach) began in 2004.

In the end, we think Ault’s 27 total seasons trumps Beamer’s 25 straight seasons.

Here are the 15 division I coaches that have spent at least 10 seasons as head coach at their current school…

