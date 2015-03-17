NCAA tournament makes more than $1.1 billion selling TV commercials

The NFL is famous for its high-priced Super Bowl commercials. But when it comes to the bottom-line for the entire post-season, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is not far behind.

In 2014, the NCAA Tournament generated $US1.13 billion in ad revenue over 67 games, compared to $US1.23 billion for the 11 games in the NFL playoffs according to data collected by Kantar Media. The NCAA Tournament actually led the NFL in 2013 when TV commercials sold for a total of $US1.11 billion compared to $US1.10 billion for the NFL playoffs.

The NBA playoffs is the only other North American postseason that generates more than $US500 million in ad revenue while Major League Baseball and the NHL are way off the pace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.