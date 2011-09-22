SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Ironically, The Big 12 Is College Football's Best Conference

Thanks to conference realignment, and maybe a little help from ESPN and the University of Texas, the Big 12 Conference is on life support. But if they are going to go out, they might just go out on top.



In ESPN.com’s latest conference power rankings, the Big 12 is ranked as the best football conference in all the land. The Big 12’s move to the top spot ends the Southeastern Conference’s run of 17 straight weeks at number one.

After the Big 12 and the SEC, there is a large drop-off before the next cluster of conferences led by the Big 10.

A look at the rankings below suggests that if television ratings weren’t a factor, it might make more sense for the Big 12 to poach some schools from the Mountain West Conference (MWC; Boise State? Nevada?) than the Big East. Then again, the Big East and MWC could skip the Big 12 leftovers and make their own super-conference…

