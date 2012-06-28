SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Kentucky Is About To Dethrone Connecticut As NBA University

Kentucky is expected to have at least four players taken in the first round of tomorrow night’s NBA Draft. And two of those players, Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, will likely be among the first three chosen.



Much has been made about Kentucky’s one-and-done NBA pipeline. But this is a relatively recent phenomenon. Since 2000, Kentucky has had only four players taken among the top 10 picks of the NBA Draft.

Connecticut has produced the most top 10 picks in recent years (7). Below is a look at every school with at least two top 10 picks in the last 12 drafts. Not listed are high school kids (11) and international players (14 total, Italy has had the most with 4)…

