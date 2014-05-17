CHART: Familiar Teams Return To The NBA's Conference Finals

The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder closed out their conference semifinal series to set up a Final Four in the NBA filled with teams that are used to being there.

The four teams in the conference finals (Thunder, Pacers, Heat, Spurs) have combined for 37 appearances in the conference finals since 1970, representing 21% of all teams to be one of the last four teams standing in a season.

This will also be the Spurs 13th trip to the conference finals. Only the Celtics (17) and Lakers (22) have more over the last 34 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.