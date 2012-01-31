SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Nadal Is Falling Behind Federer's Grand Slam Pace

With his win in the semifinals of the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal continued his domination over Roger Federer, improving his career mark to 8-2 against Federer in the Grand Slams. But by losing to Novak Djokovic in the finals, Nadal’s grand slam pace falls even further behind Federer, who has won 16 in his career.



Djokovic has now won the four of the last five Gran Slam events, including the last three in a row. As a result, Nadal has just one Grand Slam win since 2010 and is now three titles behind Federer at the same age*.

Here is a year-by-year look at how this generation’s three greatest players compare by age…

* Age is based on age of player on July 1st of that year.

