The top 10 baby names in Australia

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their Daughter Princess Charlotte. Photo: Chris Jackson/ Getty.

Last year, one in 10 Australian babies shared the nation’s top 10 baby names. The most popular for a boy was Oliver; for a girl, Olivia.

Interestingly the results, released the same day that Prince William and Kate Middleton announced they had named their baby girl Princess Charlotte, showed that for the first time in three years Charlotte was bumped out of the top spot.

Charlotte was the most popular girls’ name from 2011-2013 but has now fallen behind Olivia by 123 occurrences.

She was still top in SA, Tasmania and the Northern Territory, but Olivia took over in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. Emily and Amelia were the most popular in WA and the ACT respectively.

Jack also lost its reign as the top baby boy name, but remained in the top three.

Research from McCrindle suggests that the royals continue to significantly influence Australian baby names since William was first placed in the Top 10 in 2001, and grown in popularity

significantly since.

“In 2011, the year of the royal wedding, William became the most popular boy’s name Australia-wide and maintained this position until 2012 when Oliver took the top spot,” says McCrindle.

“The birth of Prince George in July 2013 has positively impacted the use of George by Australian parents, increasing George’s rank from 71st in 2012 to 60th in 2013 and 42nd in 2014 – its highest ranking since the 1950s.”

Charlotte’s 2015 listing is now also expected to be boosted.

Of the 21 members of the current British royal family, 17 have names which are in the Top 100 lists.

McCrindle’s results are based on a comprehensive analysis of all of the registered baby names across the eight Births, Deaths and Marriages offices in Australia and in New Zealand, which included data from 30,581 babies born in 2014.

