CHART: More People Watched The Home Run Derby Than Any NBA Playoff Game On ESPN

Major League Baseball’s home run derby on ESPN was watched by 6.7 million people (4.1 rating) according to data obtained by SportsMediaWatch.com.



That is down slightly from last year (6.9 million, 4.1 rating) but shows that baseball is still a much more popular sport than the NBA.

The 6.9 million viewers was more than any of the 17 NBA playoff games that aired on ESPN. And those games included some marquee matchups, such as Knicks-Celtics and Spurs-Lakers in the first round, Heat-Bulls and Knicks-Pacers in the second round, and three conference finals games.

The number of people that watched the Home Run Derby was also 13.6% more than the viewership for the NBA’s All-Star Saturday Night (5.9 million, 3.3 rating) which included the popular Slam Dunk Contest.

Once again, the death of baseball has been greatly exaggerated…

