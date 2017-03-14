CHART: More people than ever left Australia for the long-term in the past year

Dame Edna Everage outside Buckingham Palace. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

More people than ever left Australia for the long-term over the past 12 months, whether residents or visitors, after living here for more than a year.

According to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today, a total of 452,740 people left the country either permanently or longer-term in the 12 months to January, the highest number ever recorded.

As seen in the chart above, it has accelerated over the past year, perhaps reflecting better economic conditions abroad or, alternatively, that things aren’t as good Down Under as they once were.

Whether or not its reflective of the former of latter — or a combination of both — there’s no shortage of replacements willing to take their place.

The ABS said that total permanent and long-term arrivals totalled 716,350 in the year to January, the largest increase since September 2015.

That was up 40,840 on the number of arrivals in the year to January 2016, outpaced by a larger increase in departures that grew by 50,440 over the same period.

By individual nation, and perhaps not all that surprising given they are the most populace in the world, the ABS said India and China registered the largest increase in permanent migration to Australia over the past 12 months, increasing by 22,310 and 18,200 respectively.

By region, southern and central Asia recorded the largest increase in permanent migration at 35,030, followed by the the Middle East and North Africa at 23,300.

After putting netting total arrivals and departures together, net permanent and long-term migration slowed to 263,610 in the year to January.

Apart from June 2016, that was the lowest annual increase since March 2007.

