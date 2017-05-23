CHART: Money is moving into safe haven assets amid Manchester bombing reports

Sam Jacobs

Some capital flows are moving into safe haven trades amid reports of the bombing in Manchester.

Gold is up 0.19% at $1,262.51, US 10-year bond yields are 0.79% lower and the yen is strengthening.

A short time ago, the US dollar was down 0.31% against the yen and back under 111 for the first time since political turmoil in Washington rocked markets last week.

