CHART: Mobile's Share Of Online Video Surged Last Quarter

Mobile’s share of online video grew more than 50 per cent last quarter. According to Ooyala, the combined share of tablets and smartphones grew from just under 3 per cent to almost 5 per cent at the end of the quarter. Tablets made the biggest gain, growing from 1.5 per cent to 2.6 per cent over the quarter. However, even with these gains, mobile video is still dwarfed by connected TVs and PCs.

Mobile Video Share

One reason mobile’s share increased is because viewers are watching longer videos on their devices. Long-form content, which Ooyala defines as more than 10 minutes long, now accounts for 48 per cent and 67 per cent of time watched on smartphones and tablets, respectively. That’s up from 41 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively, in the first quarter.

Video Length By Device

 

