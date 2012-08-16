CHART: Mobile Web Engagement Is Increasing

Consumers are looking at more pages every time they view a mobile web site. According to Mofuse’s survey of more than 20,000 mobile websites, the average pages views per visit rose from 3.6 to 4 from May 2011 to May 2012.



While the jump is not huge, it demonstrates the long-term maturation of the mobile web. That being said, engagement is still much much higher on apps.

