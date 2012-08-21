CHART: Mobile VC Funding Keeps Rising

VC investments in mobile are up 30 per cent through the first six months of the year, according to investment bank Rutberg & Co. Mobile VC funding is on pace to hit $7.8 billion globally this year, a record high if it holds. Mobile accounted for 46 per cent of all tech VC funding in the first half of this year, its highest level ever.



VC firms have also shifted where they deploy these resources. Mobile apps, which were only a blip a few years ago, accounted for 30 per cent of mobile VC funding through the first six months of the year. The spending share of other sectors, like semiconductors and carriers, slumped during the past few years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.