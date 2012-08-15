CHART: Android Dominates Mobile Platform Market Share

Android has blown open a huge lead in mobile platform market share on the back of its enormous second quarter smartphone sales. A little over 58 per cent of all mobile devices sold last quarter ran Android, more than double second-place iOS at 26 per cent. Together they combined for 84 per cent of the mobile device market, up from 64 per cent a year prior.



However, as we discuss in our special mobile platforms report, end user market share is a red herring at this point given limited global penetration. The real network effect in mobile is with developers, who create the content ecosystems that draw consumers to their phones. Developers overwhelming prefer iOS for a simple reasons: it pays them better.

