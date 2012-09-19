CHART: Mobile Now Accounts For 12 per cent Of Global Internet Traffic

Mobile is driving more and more global internet traffic. According to StatCounter, mobile is now 12 per cent of global internet traffic, up from 7 per cent a year prior. At the beginning of 2009, mobile was only 1 per cent of global internet traffic.



Mobile’s share of internet traffic will only accelerate as smartphones spread further into the developing world, where it will be many users’ primary portal to the internet. As Google CEO Larry Page recently argued on the Charlie Rose Show, mobile phones connected to the Internet are going to be “most people’s first computer.”

