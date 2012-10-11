CHART: Mobile News Audiences Say They're Receptive To Ads

Marcelo Ballvé

An exhaustive recent survey looked at the future of mobile news in the United States and how it will make money. One obvious question: Do news audiences respond to mobile ads? Yes, they do. According to the Pew Research centre study, 50% of smartphone news consumers say they notice mobile ads placed alongside news, while 6% report clicking on the ads, and .36% per cent say they’ve bought something after clicking on an ad (for tablets, ads’ effectiveness trends higher). 

The numbers don’t seem eye-catching. But in the context of digital advertising and its minuscule click-through rates, they’re not bad at all. For standard online ads, .08% is considered a decent click-through rate for a brand campaign. Millennial Media CEO Paul Palmieri recently boasted mobile ads can fetch .8 to 1% click-through rates. 

Given that news consumption is one of the biggest categories of mobile usage, Pew’s numbers should get news media execs motivated for mobile ad sales. 

Mobile news ads

