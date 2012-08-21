CHART: Mobile Is Eating Up VC Dollars

Mobile has more than doubled its share of VC dollars in the past few years. According to investment bank Rutberg & Co., mobile accounted for 46 per cent of total tech VC dollars in the first half of the year, up from 16.9 per cent in 2009.



Significantly, more and more of that money is going to consumer app companies. Consumer apps accounted for 26 per cent of mobile VC dollars through the first half of the year. While there are some grey areas as to what constitutes a consumer app company, this is a huge shift in priorities from a few years ago, when carriers and semiconductors took up a much larger piece of the pie.

