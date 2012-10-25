Mobile Continues To Eat Up Media Consumption Share

Mobile has tripled its share of U.S. consumer’s media consumption since 2009. According to eMarketer, mobile’s share jumped from four per cent in 2009 to 12 per cent this year.



Mobile’s gains came at the expense of traditional mediums like TV, radio, and print. Online’s share held steady.

Meanwhile, mobile advertising revenues are only about 1 per cent of U.S. ad spend. Many observers take this disparity as evidence that mobile ad revenues are set to skyrocket. However, mobile doesn’t need to gain parity for mobile ads to be a huge opportunity. Furthermore, the time-gap argument glosses over the real challenges: smaller screens, consumers’ resistance to mobile ads, and an incredibly complex ecosystem.

