CHART: Mobile Content Usage Continues To Explode

Text messaging is still the most popular mobile activity, but apps and mobile Web browsers have made the biggest gains over the past year. According to ComScore, 53 per cent of American mobile users have used downloaded apps and 51 per cent have used a mobile browser as of July. That’s up 12 and 10 percentage points, respectively, from a year prior.



However, as we discuss in our mobile usage report, app engagement still dwarfs time spent on the mobile Web. This reflects that many of our most time-consuming mobile activities—games, social networks, and music—are best accessed through apps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.