CHART: Mobile Apps Go International

The U.S. no longer accounts for the majority of mobile app traffic. According to mobile analytics company Flurry, the U.S. accounted for 36 per cent of iOS and Android app sessions in July, down from 52 per cent a year prior.



The next nine largest markets made the biggest gain, but the massive ‘rest of the world’ category also showed nice growth. The shift reveals two insights:

First, developers should consider whether they want to cater to an international audience.

Second, there is an enormous opportunity for developers in the “rest of the world” to provide local services for their home market.

