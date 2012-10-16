Mobile Accounts for 7 per cent Of The U.S. Digital Ad Market

Alex Cocotas

Mobile almost doubled its share of the U.S. digital ad market through the first six months of the year. According to IAB, U.S. mobile ad revenues were $1.2 billion in the first half of the year and 7 per cent of total U.S. digital ad revenues, up from 4 per cent a year prior.   

Total 2011 U.S. mobile ad revenues were $1.6 billion, according to IAB. Half-year revenues of $596 million were about 38 per cent of the year-end total. Holding all else equal, if the U.S. market grew at the same rate this year, 2012 mobile ad revenues would be $3.2 billion.     

iab digital ad format

