SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: MLS Surpasses NBA And NHL In Attendance

Major League Soccer set an all-time attendance record this season, drawing 17,872 fans per game. That surpassed the previous mark (17,406) set in the league’s inaugural season in 1996. But more importantly, MLS is doing so well on the local level that they are drawing more fans per game than both the NBA and NHL (see below).



Of course, like any statistic, beauty is in the eye of the person presenting the data. Considering there are only 18 teams and a 34-game schedule, MLS still lags way behind in total attendance. MLS drew approximately 5.5 million fans to games this season. Both the NBA and NHL saw more than 21 million fans buy tickets in 2010-11. Then again, the NFL only sold 17 million tickets in 2010.

Here is a look at the per game average attendance for each of the five major sports leagues in North America…

Data via ESPN.com

