SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: MLS Attendance Is On The Rise

On a per game basis, MLS surpassed the NHL and NBA this season as the third most popular sport in this country. But more importantly for the popularity and future of the sport, this is just the latest step in a growing trend.



Attendance was up this season for the second straight season and topped 17,000 fans per game for the first time since the league’s inaugural season in 1996. Since 2009, MLS attendance is up 11.4 per cent. And since 2000, when MLS averaged just 13,756 fans per game, attendance has risen 29.9 per cent.

