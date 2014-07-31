CHART: MLB's Highest-Paid Positions

No positions make more money in Major League Baseball than starting pitchers and first basemen.

This season, the ten highest-paid starting pitchers have an average salary of $US22.2 million, led by Zack Greinke of the Dodgers who will be paid $US26.0 million this season (including $US2 million of his original signing bonus). First base is the only other position where the top ten players average more than $US15.0 million.

Meanwhile, relief pitchers (non-closers) are the cheapest position with an average of just $US6.9 million among the top ten. Here are the minimum, maximum, and average salary for the ten highest-paid at each position.

