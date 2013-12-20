CHART: MLB Salaries Had Largest Increase In 7 Years And This Is Just The Start

The average salary in Major League Baseball was $3.39 million in 2013 according to Ronald Blum, a 5.4% increase from 2012 ($3.21 million), the largest percentage increase since 2006 when average salaries rose 9.0%.

Next season could see a similar jump to the one seen in 2006. Major League Baseball’s new national television contracts start in 2014 and will mean an extra $US25 million in revenue for all teams for the next eight years. On top of that, several teams have signed new local television contracts in the last year which include huge jumps in revenue. For example, the Mariners will see a $US73 million increase in 2014 from their local television contract alone.

