SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: MLB Playoff Races Turning Into Snoozefest

With more than one month of the baseball season still left to go there aren’t many teams with much to play for. And with six of the eight playoff spots nearly wrapped up, one has to wonder if Major League Baseball will have any compelling storylines down the stretch.



As of today, 15 of the 30 teams have at least a .500 record with 35-40 games remaining. But according to CoolStandings.com, five teams have at least a 96.0 per cent chance of making the playoffs, and a sixth team (Texas Rangers) is not far behind.

Below is a look at the top 15 teams in baseball ordered by their current winning percentage. The bars represent the chances of each team making the playoffs, broken down by chances of winning their division (light blue) and winning the wild card (dark blue).

Thanks to MLB’s unbalanced divisions, we see that the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays both have winning records but have already been nearly eliminated from the playoff hunt.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers are closing in on the final two playoff spots. And a hot streak over the next week or two could render the final three weeks of the baseball season meaningless.

