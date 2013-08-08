CHART: MLB Per Capita Attendance Shows Which Cities Truly Support Their Teams

When it comes to attendance in Major League Baseball, a sport that often has six home games in a single week, teams in the largest cities have a distinct advantage.

The attendance figures for big market clubs can also paint a misleading picture that suggests smaller market teams have poor attendance. In reality, many of the smaller market teams are actually doing pretty well considering the size of their metropolitan area.

Below is a look at the per capita attendance for each MLB team based on 2012 census estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Government of Canada. The Brewers show the strongest attendance with their average attendance (31,542) representing 2.01% of Milwaukee’s population (1.8 million). That is nearly four times higher than the average MLB team (0.51%).

Of course, this method does create bias against the New York clubs, who play in a metro area that is immensely bigger than any other team. But it does make you wonder why the Mets and Yankees can’t sell out every game…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.