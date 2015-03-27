The value of MLB teams is growing at a faster rate than NFL teams

The average Major League Baseball team is now worth $US1.2 billion according to the latest valuations from Forbes.com. That is still behind the average NFL franchise, which was valued at $US1.4 billion last fall, but the gap is narrowing.

The $US1.2 billion valuation is a 48% increase from the year before. The value of NFL teams grew 23% from 2013 to 2014. More importantly, this is not a one-year fluke.

In the last five years, the value of MLB teams has grown 130% from $US523 million to $US1.2 billion. Meanwhile, in their last five valuations, the average NFL franchise has grown just 40% in value from $US1.0 billion to $US1.4 billion.

