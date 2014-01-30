CHART: How Much Every MLB Team Has Spent On Free Agents This Winter

With just two weeks remaining in the off-season, Major League Baseball teams have spent $US2.0 billion on free agents.

The Yankees, who many thought would cut back on their spending this year, led the way with $US471 million* committed to nine players. Of those players, $US308 million was given to Jacoby Ellsbury (7 years, $US153 million) and Masahiro Tanaka (7 years, $US155 million).

In all, 105 players have signed major league free agent contracts. The average contract has been two years in length and worth $US9.3 million per year (data via MLBTradeRumors.com).

* This total does not include the $US20 million posting fee the Yankees paid for the rights to sign Tanaka.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.