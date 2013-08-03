CHART: Several MLB Teams Have Seen Huge Drops In Attendance This Season

It is not surprising that attendance at the Marlins new ballpark is down in its second season, but nobody could have predicted such a big drop in just one season.

Despite a new state-of-the-art stadium, the Marlins are 29th in MLB attendance, averaging just 17,976 tickets sold per game. That is down 34% from the ballpark’s inaugural season when the Marlins averaged 27,400 and more 1,000 fewer tickets sold per game compared to the last season in their old ballpark (19,007).

The Marlins aren’t the only team that has seen a significant drop. Both the Phillies and Brewers have also seen drops this season of more than 10% in attendance. Meanwhile, four teams have seen an increase of at least 10%, led by the Blue Jays, with attendance that is up 22.5%…

